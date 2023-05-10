Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the 100th birthday anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born in the city of Nakhchivan, Republic of Azerbaijan, on May 10, 1923.

In 1939, after graduating from Nakhchivan Pedagogical School he entered Azerbaijan Industrial Institute (present-day Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University), Faculty of Architecture, but the outbreak of World War II prevented him from completing his education.

In 1941-1944, Heydar Aliyev headed a secret division at the Archive Department of the People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and then served as head of the General Department of the Council of People's Commissars of Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. In May 1944, he was sent to work at state security bodies. After graduating from the USSR State Security Committee`s (KGB) Senior Staff Training School in Leningrad (presently St. Petersburg) in 1949-1950, Heydar Aliyev was appointed as department head at the State Security Committee of Azerbaijan SSR in 1950. In 1957, he graduated from Azerbaijan State University (presently Baku State University), Faculty of History. In 1958, Heydar Aliyev was appointed as head of the Counter-Intelligence Department of the State Security Committee of Azerbaijan SSR and was promoted to deputy chairman of the State Security Committee in 1964.

In 1967, he was elected as chairman of the State Security Committee under the Council of Ministers of Azerbaijan SSR and was promoted to the rank of a major general. Heydar Aliyev was elected as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan at its Plenary Session held on 12 July 1969. For twenty-two years, Heydar Aliyev had been a member of the Supreme Soviets of the USSR and Azerbaijan SSR. From 1974 to 1979, he held the post of first deputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers.

In October 1987, in protest at the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, namely Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his posts.

On January 21, immediately after the Soviet troops committed the bloody tragedy in Baku on the night of 19-20 January 1990, Heydar Aliyev visited the office of Azerbaijan`s representation in Moscow. He demanded punishment for the organizers and perpetrators of the crime against the people of Azerbaijan. In protest at the USSR leadership`s hypocritical policy towards the conflict that broke out in Karabakh, Heydar Aliyev left the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in July 1991.

Having returned to Baku on July 20, 1990, Heydar Aliyev left for Nakhchivan two days later where he was elected as a member of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1991, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan and in accordance with the legislation as deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He held this post until 1993.

On November 21, 1992, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party at its founding conference in Nakhchivan.

In May-June 1993, when Azerbaijan was on the verge of civil war and faced the risk of losing independence, the people of Azerbaijan demanded that Heydar Aliyev be brought to power. The then leadership of Azerbaijan was forced to invite Heydar Aliyev to Baku. On June 15, 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on June 24 took office as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a nationwide voting held on October 3, 1993.

In a high turnout election on October 11, 1998, Heydar Aliyev was re-elected as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with 76.1 percent of votes. Having agreed to run for the presidential office in the October 15, 2003 election, he then withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ilham Aliyev in connection with health problems.

On December 12, 2003, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev died at Cleveland Hospital in the United States of America and was laid to rest at the Alley of Honors in Baku on December 15.

Heydar Aliyev was awarded numerous medals and received the title of the Hero of the Socialist Labor twice as well as high awards of foreign countries, and honorary titles from prestigious universities worldwide.

On September 29, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on declaring 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan. With another decree signed by the head of state on November 28, 2022, the Action Plan for declaring 2023 the Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved. According to the Action Plan, various events are held in the country and abroad in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader's birth. The events will continue until the end of the year.

News.Az