Azerbaijan marks 27th year of UN membership
27 years have passed since Azerbaijan became a UN member.
155 states supported Azerbaijan, which has nominated its candidacy from the group of Eastern European countries in the elections to the UN Security Council non-permanent member for 2012-2013.
Azerbaijan became the first non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in South Caucasus and Central Asia on October 24, 2011, and chaired the Security Council in May 2012 and in September 2013.
