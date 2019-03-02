Azerbaijan marks 27th year of UN membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

27 years have passed since Azerbaijan became a UN member.

Report reminds, the country became a member of the world's most reputable organization on March 2, 1992. The resolution was passed on the admission of Azerbaijan at the 46th session of the UN General Assembly. Flag of Azerbaijan which became the 181st member of the international organization was raised in front of UN headquarters in New York on 2 March. On May 6 of that year, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations was opened.

155 states supported Azerbaijan, which has nominated its candidacy from the group of Eastern European countries in the elections to the UN Security Council non-permanent member for 2012-2013.

Azerbaijan became the first non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in South Caucasus and Central Asia on October 24, 2011, and chaired the Security Council in May 2012 and in September 2013.

News.Az

News.Az