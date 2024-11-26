Azerbaijan marks 30 years since its accession to NATO Partnership for Peace Program

A conference marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s accession to NATO's Partnership for Peace (PfP) program took place in Baku.

The event highlighted the history, current status, and future prospects of Azerbaijan's relationship with NATO, including the country's contributions to NATO-led peace operations and its role in enhancing energy security in Europe, News.Az reports.Discussions also centered on the successes of the Partnership for Peace program and the broader implications of Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO.The conference was attended by Anar Mutallimov, Acting Head of the Military-Political Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Burcu San, NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations. Academic experts, analysts, and representatives from local government and educational institutions were also present.

News.Az