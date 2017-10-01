Azerbaijan marks Ashura Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, October 1, Azerbaijan commemorates the 10th of Muharram – the Day of Ashura, APA reports.

According to the fatwa issued by the Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the Ashura rituals can be performed at mosques and in other places of worship as well as special places designated by concerned executive authorities, and that public safety rules must be observed.

The CMO will organize blood donation campaigns as usual in commemoration of the martyrs of Karbala.

The Month of Muharram started on September 22.

News.Az

