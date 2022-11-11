+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day, News.az reports.

The Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, adopted on November 12, 1995, was the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan and in general the fourth Constitution of the republic.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed for 23 months from 1918-1920, didn't have the main law of the state.

Thus, the history of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic mainly dates from the period when Azerbaijan still was a part of the USSR.

The first Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921, at the All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress. A New edition of the Azerbaijani Republic Constitution, which was in line with the 1921 USSR Constitution, was adopted at the 4th All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress on March 14, 1925.

The final Constitution of Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was in line with the USSR Constitution, like the previous editions.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, there was a need for a new Constitution. To do this, a special commission was established under President Heydar Aliyev, and the draft Constitution was put up for a referendum.

The first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan was adopted on November 12, 1995.

The first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan consists of 5 sections, 12 chapters, and 158 articles.

Three referendums on constitutional amendments were held in Azerbaijan in August 2002, March 2009, and September 2016, respectively.

The Constitution Court of the Azerbaijani Republic was established on July 14, 1998.

Although Constitution Day is celebrated as a holiday, November 12 is a working day.

