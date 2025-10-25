Azerbaijan marks five years since Gubadli liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks five years since the liberation of Gubadli city from Armenian occupation today, News.Az reports.

On October 25, 2020, the Azerbaijani army regained control of Gubadli, raising the national flag over the city for the first time in nearly 30 years.

On the same day, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli districts, as well as Gubadli city itself.

A total of 5,876 service members of the Azerbaijani armed forces who took part in the operation were awarded the medal “For the Liberation of Gubadli” in recognition of their heroism and courage.

Established as an administrative district in 1933, Gubadli was later merged into Zangilan before being re-established in 1964. It remained under Armenian occupation from August 31, 1993, until its liberation in 2020. The district includes one city, 93 villages, and 31 administrative units, and lies within a mountainous region encompassing parts of the Karabakh and Bargushad ranges and the Karabakh Plateau.

Under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, October 25 is officially celebrated as Gubadli City Day.

News.Az