Azerbaijan marks five years since Zangilan's liberation

October 20 marks five years since the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan city from Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

Zangilan was liberated on October 20, 2020, following a counter-offensive by the Azerbaijani army that began on September 27, 2020. In an address to the nation that day, Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Zangilan city and six surrounding villages in the district: Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, and Mughanli.

The Battle of Zangilan, one of the most successful operations along the Araz River, marked a major victory for the Azerbaijani army during the Second Karabakh War. In recognition of their courage and bravery, a group of military personnel was awarded the For the Liberation of Zangilan Medal, following presidential orders issued on December 25, 2020, and June 24, 2021.

Since Zangilan’s liberation, large-scale mine clearance and reconstruction efforts have been underway. Infrastructure restoration is progressing rapidly, enabling the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). In 2022, residents began resettling in the newly rebuilt Aghali village, developed under the smart village concept, with the resettlement process continuing across the district.

Zangilan is also home to the first airport constructed in the region. Zangilan International Airport was inaugurated on October 20, 2022, with President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in attendance. The facility now holds international airport status and is the first in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur economic region and the second in the liberated territories. October 20 has since been officially designated as Zangilan City Day by a presidential decree signed on July 31, 2023.

Located in southern Karabakh on the border with Iran, Zangilan spans 707 square kilometers and has a population of approximately 45,000. The district is noted for its diverse natural beauty, including cliffs, meadows, and forests, as well as a mild climate. Its main rivers - the Araz, Okhchuchay, Hakari, and Basitchay - provide ample water for domestic and agricultural use, while the area is rich in natural resources such as construction stone, lime, gold, and black marble.

Zangilan was occupied by Armenian forces on October 30, 1993. At that time, the district included one city, five settlements, and 79 villages. Agriculture and livestock breeding were well-developed prior to the occupation, but nearly three decades of occupation left the region devastated, with destroyed infrastructure, razed cultural monuments, and severe environmental damage.

Today, Zangilan is steadily returning to life, symbolizing resilience, recovery, and renewed development in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

News.Az