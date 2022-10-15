Azerbaijan' MoD: Measures to support psychological work continue in military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, events to assist commanders in studying the moral-psychological state and social conditions of military personnel, strengthening legal rules and military discipline were held with the participation of officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel in military units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

In the events, held in accordance with the plan, the military personnel were given detailed information about the recent meetings held by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

In addition, methodical classes were held with the commanding staff in order to strictly follow the safety rules in daily service activities, to protect the health of military personnel, to increase the effectiveness of ideological work and moral-psychological support, necessary recommendations were given as well.

In the end, a group of distinguished servicemen were presented valuable gifts on behalf of the Minister of Defense.

News.Az