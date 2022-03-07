Azerbaijan MoD refutes reports on shelling in Khojali direction
The information disseminated in the Armenian media that Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Pirler settlement of the Khojaly region is false and provocative, News.az reports.
The dissemination of such provocations about the activities of the Azerbaijan Army Units is completely groundless.