Azerbaijan MoD: Reservists' training session continues (VİDEO)

According to the training plan for 2024, a training session with the participation of a group of reservists continues in one of the military units, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence said.

Under the plan, combat training classes were held with reservists, they were taught the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms and equipment, and bringing the mortars to the state of combat readiness.

Moreover, the proper operation of military equipment and the rules for transporting military supplies were explained, safe driving of military vehicles in any weather conditions on various terrains were worked out.

The assignments set during the session were successfully accomplished by reservists.

It should be noted that the session improves the level of combat readiness, increases knowledge and skills, as well as develops practical skills of a group of reservists.

News.Az