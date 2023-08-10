Azerbaijan MoD: Special attention is paid to the comprehensive provision of military units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army’s logistics is organized at a high level, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Thanks to the boiler complex provided with equipment based on the latest technologies, military personnel are provided with constant hot water. Washing and drying machines installed in the laundry complex also constantly provide servicemen with clean clothes and bed sheets.

Healthy and high-quality nutrition of military personnel is one of the most important issues. For this purpose, all conditions have been created in the canteens of military units. Fresh and high-quality food supplied to military units is kept in refrigerating chambers. Meals for military personnel are cooked three times a day according to the norm. The menu is dominated by national cuisine.

In accordance with the instructions of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense on preparing for the winter period, reserves for all types of support means, including food, clothing, ammunition, fuel and lubricants, are being created at the deployment points of military units, especially in areas with severe climatic conditions and difficult terrain.

The supply issues necessary for the organization and conduct of service and combat activities of military personnel at a high level are always in the spotlight.

News.Az