Azerbaijan, Moldova explore possibilities for expanding cooperation

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Vladimir Bolya received Azerbaijani Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored possibilities for the expansion of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

“Delighted to be received by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova H.E. V.Bolea. It was nice opportunity to explore possibilities for the expansion of existing cooperation, as well as discuss areas where we can achieve fruitful results,” Ambassador Bakhshaliyev said on X.

