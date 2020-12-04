Azerbaijan, Moldova mull expansion of political dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan Minister of European Integration and Foreign Affairs Aureliu Ciocoi has met with Azerbaijani ambassador Gudsi Osmanov to discuss the ways of expanding the political dialogue between the two countries, according to AZERTAC.

The two exchanged views over the development of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region was also discussed.

News.Az