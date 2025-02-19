Azerbaijan monitors border surveillance actions by the EU, ICRC, and Armenia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 18, at 14:54 local time, Azerbaijan identified a convoy consisting of two EU-flagged vehicles, an ICRC-flagged vehicle, and a UAZ Patriot vehicle belonging to the Armenian armed forces entering a parking lot in the occupied Kerki village of Azerbaijan’s Sadarak district. Six individuals were observed disembarking from the vehicles, News.Az reports.

At 15:38 local time, the convoy moved towards the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces in the area, where they conducted surveillance of Azerbaijani positions.

The representatives of the "mission" departed the area at 16:28 local time, returning to their original positions.

The Azerbaijani Army monitored the entire activity of the "mission" representatives using both visual and technical means.

News.Az