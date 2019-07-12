Azerbaijan-Montenegro agreement on emergency cases approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new agreement between Azerbaijan and Montenegro was discussed July 12 at a plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

The MPs discussed the draft law on the approval of the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Emergency Situations between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Montenegro.”

It was noted that the new agreement will make an important contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

After discussions, the agreement was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az

