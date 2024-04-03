Azerbaijan, Muslim Council of Elders discuss preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

