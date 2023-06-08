Azerbaijan, NATO PA discuss cooperation, Baku-Yerevan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzada held a meeting with Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Ruxandra Popa, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“I was delighted to meet with the Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ruxandra Popa. At the meeting, we talked about cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, participation of the Members of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan in the Spring Session of the NATO PA held in Luxembourg in May, as well as in the Annual Session to be held in Denmark this fall,” Huseynzada said on Twitter.

Huseynzada noted that they also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Europe, Azerbaijan’s role in transit and connectivity between East and West, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

News.Az