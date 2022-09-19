Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold command-staff exercises

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold command-staff exercises

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Command-Staff Exercises are being held at the Naval Forces, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

During a briefing conducted regarding the start of the exercises, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, heard reports on the progress of the exercises and the upcoming activities to be carried out.

It was noted that the main objectives of the exercises are improving the practical skills of commanders and staff officers in prompt decision-making and effective use of available forces in various conditions occurred during the organization and conduct of the battle, including increasing a military personnel’s knowledge and skills.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      