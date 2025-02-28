Azerbaijan Navy Marines hold cold-weather battle drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exercise on “Conducting battle in snowdrifts and severe cold” was held with the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Marine Units.

According to the exercise scenario, the units fulfilled tasks on neutralizing imaginary enemy’s sabotage group, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

After identifying the coordinates of the enemy's shelters based on intelligence data, the marines advanced in a designated direction through a snow-covered wooded area. The detected sabotage group of the "enemy" was neutralized with high professionalism.

During the exercise focused on increasing military personnel’s professionalism in unfavorable terrain and harsh climate, the assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled at a high level using experience gained in successful combat operations.

