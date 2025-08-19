Azerbaijan, Nepal explore prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Nepali counterpart Arzu Rana Deuba.

The Nepali minister extended congratulations on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States at the Summit held between the leaders during the visit of the Azerbaijani President to the United States, as well as the breakthroughs in the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers commended the high-level political contacts between the two countries in recent years, recalling with satisfaction the visit of the President of Nepal to Azerbaijan within COP29.

They further pointed out the importance of the intensive development of diplomatic relations, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, the government mission to Nepal, and the political consultations organized between the foreign ministries.

During the telephone conversation, the two also reviewed the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as the current state and prospects of cooperation in economic and trade, tourism, humanitarian and other domains.

The FMs hailed cooperation between two countries within international organizations and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), emphasizing the importance of strengthening mutual support activities in multilateral formats.

Additionally, other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the phone call.

News.Az