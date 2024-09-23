Azerbaijan dedicated to further enhancing Non-Aligned Movement, says Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended and spoke at the NAM Ministerial Meeting organized by Uganda, themed “Protecting Civilians During Armed Conflicts: Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, News.Az reports.

The role of NAM was emphasized as a true defender of justice and rule of law in international relations. Apart from its recent Chairmanship at NAM in 2019-2023 as well as resilient efforts and flagship initiatives to increase the effectiveness of the Movement, Azerbaijan as an active member of NAM Troika remains committed to further enhancing the role and visibility of the Movement. Azerbaijan shares the view that a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine in all its aspects must remain a priority on the Movement’s agenda until it is resolved in accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, norms and principles of international law.

News.Az