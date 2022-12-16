Azerbaijan neutralized over 12,700 landmines in its liberated territories to date: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, up to 15,620 hectares of the area have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance throughout the current year, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

To date, more than 29,113 hectares of the area in the liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units. In total, 10,185 anti-personnel mines, 2,580 anti-tank mines, and 10,445 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories. MEMATT (Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment), which was purchased from fraternal Türkiye and transferred into the armament of Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, is also involved in the demining work.

Necessary activities on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

News.Az