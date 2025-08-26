Azerbaijan never accepted solutions contrary to its national interests, says top diplomat

Azerbaijan has never accepted interim solutions that go against its national interests, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The top diplomat made the statement during a special Cabinet of Ministers session focused on President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to Washington, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s growing economic and political strength has made it a key regional voice.

“Significant measures have been taken to expose Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, remaining steadfast in its pursuit of justice, ultimately achieved victory,” he added.

