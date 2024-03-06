Azerbaijan, New Zealand mull COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of New Zealand to the country Zoe Coulson-Sinclair, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan is set to host this year.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az