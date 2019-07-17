Azerbaijan, Norway, Israel discuss prospects for developing relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister, Chair of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov has met with Norwegian Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein and Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Ze`ev Elkin in New York to discuss prospects for developing relations, AzerTag reports.

In his meeting with the Norwegian Minister, Ali Ahmadov discussed the expansion of cooperation in the fields of alternative and renewable energy sources and increasing energy efficiency. The preparation of Azerbaijan`s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the country’s Sustainable Development Goals was hailed at the meeting.

In the meeting with the Israeli Minister Ali Ahmadov pointed out the development of Israel-Azerbaijan ties, expressing his confidence that these successful relationships will continue to develop in the years to come. Minister Ze`ev Elkin noted that Azerbaijan and Israel have always enjoyed friendly relations, adding that these ties will continue strengthening within the new collaborations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The minister underlined that the two countries maintain cooperation in education, health and other areas, and affirmed Israel’s keenness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of efficient use of water and water resources.

News.Az

News.Az