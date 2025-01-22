Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Oman set to establish inter-parliamentary working group

Azerbaijan and Oman are set to establish a working group on inter-parliamentary relations.

As part of this initiative, amendments are being made to the Milli Majlis' decision on the "Selection of Heads of Working Groups on Inter-Parliamentary Relations," News.Az reports, citing local media.

At today’s meeting of the parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, it was proposed that MP Sabina Salmanova be appointed as the head of the new working group.

Following discussions, the draft was recommended for approval at a parliamentary plenary session.

