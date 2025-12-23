Azerbaijan, Oman waive visa requirements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Oman have officially waived mutual visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, ordinary, and service passports.

The draft law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, ordinary, and service passports” was discussed at a parliamentary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The agreement, signed in Muscat on October 29, 2025, was adopted following deliberations in the session.

