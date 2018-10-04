Azerbaijan opens seasonal charter flights to Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Travel Agency is taking measures aimed at ensuring the growth of the flow of tourists to the country.

The Agency reports that seasonal charter flight Baku - Sharm El-Sheikh will begin from November.

"It will be the second regular flight operated by Azerbaijan. The first flight is annually organized to Montenegro. Flights to Egypt will be carried out on Thursdays from 8 November to 4 April by Pasha Holidays and Azerbaijan Airlines,” the Agency said, according to Fineko/abc.az

Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport offers for tourists the opportunity to obtain visas on the spot.

News.Az

