Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss bilateral cooperation

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Ambassador Rudolf Michalka to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation between the country and the organization.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with leading international organizations, including the OSCE. He expressed hope that the newly appointed Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus will contribute to forging closer cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan’s active involvement in the implementation of regional and global projects, AzerTag reports.

He also provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current status of the negotiations to find a solution to the dispute. “Unfortunately, although the negotiation process has been ongoing for more than 25 years, the OSCE Minsk Group has failed to draft any normal document or come up with any solution to the conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group must increase its efforts to resolve this dispute,” Asadov said.

Michalka noted that he is well informed about this region and conflicts existing here.

