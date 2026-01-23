Azerbaijan outlines its strategy on International Clean Energy Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is moving to reduce its reliance on natural gas for electricity generation as it accelerates its clean energy transition. Speaking at a roundtable at ADA University on International Clean Energy Day, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said the country currently consumes about 15 billion cubic meters of gas annually, with one-third used for power generation — a volume larger than the total gas consumption of some European nations.

Soltanov stated that switching electricity production to renewable energy is technologically achievable, but energy storage remains the main obstacle. Large-scale battery systems are still expensive, making full dependence on solar and wind difficult. To address this, Azerbaijan is exploring stronger electricity interconnections with neighboring countries, following models used in the European Union, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He mentioned that the world needs alternative and diverse energy sources, as fossil fuels alone can no longer meet growing demand or ensure energy security. Renewable sources such as solar and wind, widely available across regions, are central to future energy planning.

Climate concerns also drive the transition. Greenhouse gas emissions have already increased global temperatures by about 1.5°C, raising urgency for cleaner power generation. While electricity can be shifted to renewables, Soltanov acknowledged that heavy industries and heating systems still depend on traditional fuels due to technological limitations.

Azerbaijan’s strategy focuses on gradual renewable integration, grid modernization, regional cooperation, and investment in storage technologies — aiming to cut domestic gas use in power generation while strengthening long-term energy security and sustainability.

