Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss dev't of tourism in post-pandemic period

The tourism potential of Azerbaijan was demonstrated to the participants during an online meeting on the topic ‘Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals’ between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and representatives of the Pakistani tourism industry, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Pakistani tourism industry representatives discussed the joint development of the Silk Road in terms of tourism.

At the same time, issues such as the development of inbound and outbound tourism between the two countries in the post-pandemic period and an increase in investment were discussed.

Participants from Pakistan were informed about the tourism opportunities of the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and new tourist routes that will be created.

Noting that Azerbaijan is an attractive country for Pakistanis as a tourist destination, Pakistani travel companies have expressed interest in expanding cooperation in this area.

During the meeting, answers were given to questions from the parties, and at the end of the meeting, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau was invited to the ’International Conference on the Silk Road’ to be held in March 2021 in Pakistan.

News.Az