Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of developing cooperation in military aviation field

On January 11, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov has met with a delegation led by the Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. The Pakistani delegation is on a working visit to our country.

Expressing satisfaction with the education of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Lieutenant General R. Tairov stressed that the development of cooperation, including relations in the military-educational and other fields between the Air Forces of the two countries, contributes to further strengthening the combat capability of our armies.

In turn, Air Chief Marshal M. A. Khan expressed satisfaction with the training of Pakistani Air Force helicopter crews in the aviation training centers of Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of further expanding this activity.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of developing cooperation and further expanding relations between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as conducting joint military exercises.

