Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss various areas of military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev met in Baku with a delegation led by the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the Pakistani Army Major General Nauman Zakaria.

The parties emphasized the importance of further expansion of the friendly and fraternal relations between the armies of the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various areas of bilateral military cooperation, including the conduct of military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, issues of organization of mutual visits of military personnel to exchange experience.

Head of Pakistani military delegation expressed his country's readiness to get involved in the process of demining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and restoration work to be done in these territories.

