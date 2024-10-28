Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore new prospects of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday received the visiting delegation headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The Pakistani delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.During the official welcoming ceremony at Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with established protocol.Minister Hasanov extended a warm welcome to the guests and conveyed his pleasure at their presence in Azerbaijan. He highlighted that the military relations between the countries are founded on amicable and fraternal ties. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of enhancing bilateral and trilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye.He informed the Pakistani delegation about the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.General Mirza expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He drew attention to the importance of mutual visits in the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation. The guest congratulated Minister Hasanov on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day.The meeting, also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, featured discussions on new perspectives of military, military-technical, military-educational cooperation between the 2 countries and other issues of mutual interest.Subsequently, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Pakistani delegation.During the meeting held at the General Staff, the current state of military cooperation between the 2 countries was discussed, and an extensive exchange of views took place regarding measures to further strengthen this collaboration. The necessity of increasing the intensity of bilateral and trilateral joint exercises involving Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye was emphasized, along with discussions on the prospects for developing mutual relations.

News.Az