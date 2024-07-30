Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Qasim Mohiuddin, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the country.

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and wished him success in his future endeavors.The ambassador emphasized that he would spare no effort for the further development of relations between the two countries.The parties discussed the current strategic partnership agenda between the two countries, the implementation of agreements reached during the last official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, and future plans.The sides hailed the strategic cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries, and stressed the need to deepen cooperation in many areas.The two noted the importance of the trilateral meeting held between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 3, 2024, pointing out that the strengthening of the trilateral format will further boost the development of the peoples of the three countries, as well as strengthen regional and global peace and stability.They also highlighted the importance of mutual support in multilateral formats, including within the framework of the United Nations, as well as a number of regional and international organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. FM Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on Pakistan's election as a member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.During the meeting, the parties underlined that the cooperation within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) opened up additional opportunities for high-level contacts between the two countries.The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az