Azerbaijan, Pakistan to build relations in the field of humanitarian mine clearance

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have agreed to establish relations in the field of humanitarian mine clearance as chairman of the Pakistani National Disaster Management Agency Omar Mahmoud Hayat met with director of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Gazanfar Ahmadov.

The two countries agreed to exchange experience in humanitarian mine clearance operations, AzerTag reports.

Ahmadov highlighted ANAMA`s activity and international projects, including workshops for local and international experts.

News.Az

