Azerbaijan-Peru ties take step forward with first political consultations

On September 3–4, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Peru to engage in the first-ever political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two nations.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov, while the Peruvian delegation was headed by Deputy FM Félix Denegri Boza, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the current state and development prospects of relations between the two countries in political, economic, energy, cultural, tourism, and other fields, emphasizing the importance of establishing a contractual and legal framework in these areas.

Both countries shared information on their existing economic and trade opportunities through relevant presentations and expressed their mutual support for advancing joint initiatives.

As part of the visit, Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov also met with José Enrique Jeri, President of the Peruvian Congress and head of the Peru–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. They exchanged views on the prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations and emphasized the importance of cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Also, Deputy Minister Mammadov met with Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer Salcedo. Elmer Schialer Salcedo expressed Peru’s interest in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. He also expressed his hope that the inaugural political consultations would give impetus to the expansion of relations in various fields.

As part of the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov gave interviews to Ricardo Sanchez Serra, a correspondent of Peru's leading newspaper La Razon and Deputy Chairman of the Peruvian Journalists Union, as well as to the country’s official media outlets El Peruano newspaper and the Andina state news agency.

Elnur Mammadov delivered a lecture at Peru’s National University of San Marcos, one of the oldest higher education institutions in the Americas. During the lecture, he made a detailed presentation on Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities. The Deputy Minister also responded to the audience’s questions.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/3-1757060754.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry </div>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/4-1757060774.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry </div>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/5-1757060814.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry </div>

News.Az