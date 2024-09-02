Azerbaijan plans to boost gas supplies to Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to increase natural gas supplies to Serbia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

“The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Srbijagas plan to boost the annual gas supply to Serbia to one billion cubic meters, up from the current 400 million cubic meters,” FM Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Juric, News.Az reports.Bayramov noted that the increased supply would cover about one-third of Serbia's gas needs.“Additionally, 160,000 tons of oil have already been delivered to Serbia. The two companies have also signed an agreement on gas sales,” he added.

