Azerbaijan plans to double supply of natural gas to Europe by 2027 – President Aliyev

Azerbaijan is planning to double its supply of natural gas to Europe by 2027, President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech at an inauguration ceremony of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) held in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that last year, Azerbaijan’s gas export was around 19 billion cubic meters, out of which 8.2 billion to Europe, and that was an increase of 40% in comparison with the previous year.

“This year, we will increase our export up to more than 22 billion cubic meters and 11.5 billion cubic meters will go to European consumers. As I already said, this July we signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the European Commission during the visit of Madam Ursula von der Leyen to Azerbaijan, which is a very substantial document. Based on that by 2027 we are planning to increase, to double our supply of natural gas to Europe, at least to double, and we have all the potential to do it,” he said.

“We started already consultations with our partners with respect to the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and TAP from 10 to 20 billion cubic meters, because without that it will be difficult to provide additional supplies,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az