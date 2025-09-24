Azerbaijan pledges support to African nations in climate diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level event on Baku Hub Partnership: Innovative Solutions for Conflict-Affected and Vulnerable Countries was held at the UN Headquarters, organized by the COP29 Presidency and the International Organization for Migration.

The event was attended by dozens of government representatives, heads of UN agencies, and representatives of international organizations, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

During the opening, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Executive Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Marco Rusconi, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the AU, and Deputy Director-General of the International Organization for Migration Ugochi Daniels stated that the Baku Hub, established on Azerbaijan’s initiative, is opening a new direction in global climate diplomacy. The Hub has become a unique platform for implementing projects that yield tangible results in vulnerable regions by integrating issues of climate change, peacebuilding, and climate migration regulation into a unified agenda.

Subsequently, the environment ministers of Chad, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, and Uganda spoke about the partnerships established by the Baku Hub for the implementation of urgent projects in their countries, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for sharing its experience in climate diplomacy.

Speaking about the Baku Hub’s future plans, Elshad Iskandarov, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the Hub is entering the practical phase of implementing projects in the mentioned countries. To this end, a Memorandum was approved at the event to establish Joint Working Groups between the Baku Hub and Chad and Guinea-Bissau.

During the event, several other countries also announced their intentions to join the Baku Hub partnership.

