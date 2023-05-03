Azerbaijan, Poland see significant growth in trade turnover - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Poland pay great attention to the mutual development of trade and economic relations, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafał Poborski said at an event on the occasion of the next anniversary of the adoption of the Polish Constitution, News.az reports.

According to the ambassador, there has been a positive dynamic of trade turnover between the two countries over the past few years.

"According to the latest statistical data, Poland's exports to Azerbaijan have grown by 98 percent, while Azerbaijan's exports to Poland have increased more than 5.5 times," Poborski said.

He noted that investment cooperation is also developing between both countries.

"Only in recent months, the Polish Embassy initiated a number of business missions to the country for Azerbaijani partners. The launch of a direct flight on the Warsaw-Baku route by the LOT Polish Airlines more than a year ago also contributes to the development of mutual contacts between entrepreneurs and citizens of the two countries," Poborski said.

Poland celebrates the 232nd anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on May 3, 2023.

News.Az