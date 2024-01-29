Azerbaijan: Preparations in liberated territories for upcoming presidential election wrap up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories for the upcoming snap presidential election in the country have concluded, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, News.Az reports citing the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The CEC chairman emphasized the significance of comprehensive observation by international organizations.

"We specifically recommend that the OSCE long-term mission monitor the process in the territories liberated from occupation. The OSCE's job should be to conduct meticulous observations in these areas. Given that we refer to this election as the Election of Victory, it is critical that all of us actively participate," Panahov added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

