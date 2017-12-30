Azerbaijan prepares new rules of certifying doctors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The principle of certifying doctors will be changed in the coming future.

The statement came from Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Oqtay Shiraliyev.

He said new certification rules are currently being developed in line with the requirements of the time.

"In line with these rules, certification will not be limited only to computer exams and will give an opportunity to assess the knowdledge and practical skills of medical workers."

Shiraliyev said that continuous medication education are important for training competent staff, as well as raising doctors to the modern level.

The minister also noted that along with achievements there are also shortages, noting that it is important to direct all efforts to their solution.

News.Az

