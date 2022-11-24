Azerbaijan presents E-Kiosk digital platform for newspapers, magazines (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation ceremony for the E-Kiosk digital distribution platform for newspapers and magazines was held in Baku on Thursday.

The event was held by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in partnership with the Media Analysis Center, News.Az reports.

The E-Kiosk digital platform aims to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media and accelerate the transition to an information society.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Kamran Hasanov, Head of the Sector for work with mass media at the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration, Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Press Council, as well as heads of print media entities based in Azerbaijan and public representatives.

News.Az