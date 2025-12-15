Azerbaijan President initiates major amnesty for citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has proposed a historic amnesty to mark the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, aimed at releasing or reducing sentences for thousands of people across the country.

According to AZERTAC, the initiative reflects the resolute leadership of President Aliyev, the victory achieved by the Armed Forces in the 2020 Patriotic War, and the subsequent local anti-terrorist operations, which fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.Az reports.

Framing the restoration of sovereignty and the full enforcement of the Constitution as one of the greatest achievements in the country’s history, President Aliyev, guided by principles of humanism and the rehabilitative potential of amnesty, has initiated the measure in the belief that those released will abide by the law and contribute to the development of the state.

The draft amnesty act proposes to release from punishment or criminal liability individuals who participated in combat operations to protect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including those involved in the Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation conducted on September 19–20, 2023. It also covers close relatives of those killed or missing in these operations, individuals who were disabled as a result of military provocations by Armenia, as well as women, persons aged 60 or older, and minors at the time of committing their offenses.

In addition, the draft allows for the release or reduction of sentences for individuals convicted of crimes that pose limited public danger, less serious offenses, or negligent acts.

The amnesty, if approved by the Milli Majlis, is expected to be the largest in Azerbaijan’s history in terms of beneficiaries. It is projected to apply to more than 20,000 individuals, including the release of over 5,000 prisoners, sentence reductions for more than 3,000, exemptions from restrictions of liberty for over 7,000, exemptions from other non-custodial or suspended sentences for nearly 4,000, and exemptions from criminal liability for more than 1,000 individuals.

