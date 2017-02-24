Azerbaijan prevents another Armenian sabotage attempt, enemy forced to retreat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense is focusing on measures to be taken by the Azerbaijani army to prevent sabotage attempts of the Armenian armed forces in all di

Azerbaijan’s military leadership is on a visit to the frontline to inspect the combat readiness of military units due to the increasing number of provocative actions by the Armenian army.



The Defense Ministry’s leadership, while inspecting the military units on the frontline at night, by means of observing devices found that a reconnaissance and sabotage group of Armenia was trying to commit diversions in the direction of Talish and Gulustan. The enemy forces were forced to retreat as a result of the relevant instructions and immediate retaliatory actions taken by the Azerbaijani army.

The military officials visited military units keeping Talish village and surrounding areas under control, and units located in Leletepe height and Jojug Marjanli village and watched the enemy positions.



The defense minister met with the personnel serving in the liberated territories, checked the combat readiness and psychological state of personnel, got familiarized with the social conditions of the servicemen.



After presenting prizes to a group of servicemen for distinguished service, the minister had a talk with soldiers.

