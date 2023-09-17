Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan prevents another provocation of Armenian separatists in Aghdam direction

On September 17, at about 17:45, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said. 


News.Az 

