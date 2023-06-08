Azerbaijan prevents attempt of illegal Armenian armed detachments to set up fortifications in Khojaly direction

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

News.Az