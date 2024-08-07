Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of drugs from Iran

As a result of joint operation and search measures of the State Security Service and the State Border Service against the illegal circulation of drugs, a large number of drugs smuggled into the territory of Azerbaijan by the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran was discovered and seized, News.az reports.

On August 5, at 17:15, the border troops of the State Border Service prevented the smuggling of 25 kilograms, 350 grams of narcotic marijuana and 1,600 Methadone M-40 pills from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the service territory of the "Goytepe" border detachment.

Investigations are currently underway.

News.Az 

