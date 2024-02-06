Azerbaijan promotes its tourism potential in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Tourism Board, the country is showcasing its tourism opportunities at the 27th East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition (EMITT) held in Istanbul, Türkiye on February 6-9.

Azerbaijan’s national stand displays services of six tourism companies, two hotel groups, as well as "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC. The stand features information about mountain-skiing facilities, winery, gastronomy, and other winter tourism options in addition to must-see destinations in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation holds meetings with representatives of tourism industry of Türkiye and other countries in B2B format, and present Azerbaijan’s business tourism opportunities.

The exhibition features more than 300 stands representing Germany, Bulgaria, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Japan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and other countries.

News.Az